Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-4.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20-12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.320-$4.680 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. 739,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

