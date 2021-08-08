Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.32-4.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 739,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,359. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.27.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

