R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 413.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in R1 RCM by 97.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

