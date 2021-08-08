Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Radius Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 682,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,811. The company has a market cap of $664.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.