Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at B. Riley

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of METC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

