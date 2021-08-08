Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43,334.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $43,334.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,357.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.99 or 0.06831512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $552.14 or 0.01273448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00342045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00130610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.54 or 0.00591689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00332914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00279257 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

