Raymond D. Pittard Sells 4,256 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TT opened at $197.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.23.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

