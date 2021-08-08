Raymond James Cuts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $63.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 76,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $83,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

