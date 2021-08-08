Raymond James Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $50.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

