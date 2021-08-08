Raymond James Downgrades HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) to Market Perform

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

