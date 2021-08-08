Raymond James Downgrades HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) to Market Perform

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
