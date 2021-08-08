Raymond James Increases Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $120.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 107.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

