Raymond James Increases Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $42.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PING has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock worth $278,153,096. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.