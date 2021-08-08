Raymond James Lowers Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Market Perform

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

