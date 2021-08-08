Raymond James Trims The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $230.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.56.

NYSE:SMG opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.75.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

