Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $136.34 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

