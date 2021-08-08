Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $157.90 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,009 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,211. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

