Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $470,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

