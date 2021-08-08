Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 162,079 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

