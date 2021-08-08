Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 595 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

