Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IAA were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

IAA stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

