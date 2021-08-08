Raymond James Upgrades Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of COUR opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.38.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,707.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,077 shares of company stock worth $19,996,288 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 47.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $651,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $773,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

