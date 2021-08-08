Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Rayonier also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.51-$0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 474,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

