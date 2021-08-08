RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $231.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

