Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $119,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in STERIS by 18.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 133.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.1% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 61,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $216.29 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.96.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

