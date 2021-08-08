Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $60,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

