Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,062 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.82.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.