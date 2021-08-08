Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $196.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

