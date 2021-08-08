Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

