Redd (RDD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,177.91 or 1.00301026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00029698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00068015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010563 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003347 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

