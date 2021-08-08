Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Redfin worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,683 shares of company stock worth $10,170,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,447. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,394.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

