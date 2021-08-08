Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) vs. Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Critical Contrast

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.43 -$581.85 million $0.04 307.00 Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.83 -$24.70 million $0.96 9.60

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Redwood Trust pays out 1,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 74.95% 13.60% 1.46% Paramount Group -5.72% -0.72% -0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Redwood Trust and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14 Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.93, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Paramount Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Third-Party Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. This segment also offers servicer advance, and other residential and multifamily credit investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

