Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insider George Yancopoulos Sells 50,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Yancopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $610.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

