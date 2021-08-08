Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $825.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $725.00 to $825.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $610.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $557.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.