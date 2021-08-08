Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RLMD. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.