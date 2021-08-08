Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 92.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

