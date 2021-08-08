Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 85,115 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of IPO opened at $63.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.