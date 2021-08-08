Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of Replimune Group worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $32.56 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

