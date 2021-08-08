Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RGA. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,611,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,767,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

