Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BFST opened at $24.02 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $499.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

