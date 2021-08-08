Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

