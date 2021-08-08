Research Analysts Set Expectations for EVERTEC, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EVERTEC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for EVERTEC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 27.07%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $45.93 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 30.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.