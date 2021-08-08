Research Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.82. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.