Research Analysts Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.91. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,142,000 after purchasing an additional 232,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

