Research Analysts Set Expectations for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 134,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.