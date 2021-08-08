ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $274.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $277.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

