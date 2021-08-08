Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.98

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 7065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

