Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 969 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

