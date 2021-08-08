Retirement Income Solutions Inc Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,510 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $14.72 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

