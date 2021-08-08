Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,477,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

