Reviewing Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.05 billion 1.75 -$85.33 million $2.28 16.09 Zovio $397.12 million 0.20 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.67

Zovio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adtalem Global Education. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adtalem Global Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adtalem Global Education and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.28%. Zovio has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 167.09%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education -17.23% 11.34% 6.07% Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Zovio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. The Financial Services segment includes test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

